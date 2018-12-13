Home News India Amit Shah set to take stock after electoral setback

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 13: BJP chief Amit Shah who hasn't publicly reacted yet to his party's loss in the three States of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chattisgarh has called a series of review meetings starting Thursday.

Shah will chair a meeting at BJP headquarters in Delhi on Thursday to discuss the defeat in recent assembly elections in 5 states and to plan agenda for 2019 General Elections.

State Presidents and State in-charges of BJP will also be present in the meeting.

While the BJP parliamentary party meeting will take place in the morning at Parliament House, Modi and Shah will address the party leaders, including national office-bearers, state unit chiefs, organisational secretaries and others later in the day at the party headquarters.

After losing Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan to the Congress in the just-ended Assembly polls in five states, the two meetings could see the Prime Minister addressing the issue of the poll defeat and encourage and motivate party leaders for the high-stakes 2019 Lok Sabha poll battle. Other than Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, the BJP won one seat in Telangana as compared to the five it had won in 2014 and one seat in Mizoram. In 2014, the BJP had bagged 62 of the 65 Lok Sabha constituencies in the three Hindi heartland states.

After the party's humiliating defeat, Modi had said that victory and defeat are an integral part of life and the results will further the BJP's resolve to serve the people and the party will work even harder for the development of India. While congratulating the winners, he had said that his party accepts the results with humility.