Amit Shah says Rahul Gandhi supports JNU, questions armed forces

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

New Delhi, Mar 23: Continuing tirade against Overseas Congress Chief Sam Pitroda the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanded answers from Congress President Rahul Gandhi over his advisor's controversial statement on Pulwama attack.

Amit Shah asked, "Congress President should explain it to the nation- do you consider such heinous attack (Pulwama attack) a routine incident?"

"If a country shouldn't be held responsible for deeds of 7-8 people, does Congress believe that Pakistan government and military has a connection with terror attacks here? If there is a connection,who is the culprit, Congress party should answer, " asked Shah.

He further said, "If terror attacks shouldn't be responded with surgical strikes and air strikes, and should be dealt with talks, is this Congress' policy to deal with terrorism. Congress President should respond on these."

Amit Shah to contest Lok Sabha election from LK Advani's Gandhinagar

"Who do you (Rahul Gandhi) support? Doubting the Indian Air Force is not right for the national president of any party. You stand in support when slogans are raised against the country in JNU, and call it the freedom of expression."

As per Sam Pitroda, attacks like Pulwama happen all the time and that the air strike on Pakistan was not a right approach on India's part. He also stated that, India can't blame Pakistan for the attack and the Modi Government should reveal the casualties of Balakot Air Strike.

In an exclusive interview to ANI, Pitroda said, "If you say 300 people were killed, we all need to know that ,all Indians need to know that. Then comes the global media which says nobody was killed, I look bad as an Indian citizen."

Citing International media reports, Pitroda asked credibility of the number of casualties shared by the government.