Amit Shah says, BJP will better its performance in UP by winning 74-74 Lok Sabha seats in 2019

India

Vinod Kumar Shukla

New Delhi, Jan 12: Just before the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has termed forthcoming Lok Sabha election as the Battle of Panipat in its two-day Nation Council meeting at Ramlila Ground in New Delhi. Similar to the battle between British and Maratha, these elections too will be ideological and decisive battle. This election is not only important for the BJP but also for India.

The BJP has also attacked the alliance of opposition political parties as they are calling it Mahagathbandhan by saying that there was a time when battle was Congress verses the rest which is now BJP verses the rest. BJP president Amit Shah in his speech at the National Council meeting at Ramlila Ground said that 2019 Lok Sabha elections are decisive matter for the ideological war. There is cultural Nationalism and love for nation of the BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on one side while on the other there is an alliance that neither has leader not policy.

Shah said that 2019 Lok Sabha elections are important for 50 crore poor people of the country. The election is important for youths working with their start ups. It is important for poor mother who is free from smoke. This election is important for crores of Indians living across the world.

He said that certain battle in the history leave their impact for centuries to come and 2019 election is one such battle. He said that loss of Marathas in Battle of Panipat threw the country into the slavery of British for 200 years. Lok Sabha election of 2019 is for them who want freedom from corruption and misrule of 55 years. This election is a decisive battle so winning this is very important.

He called the alliance of the opposition as farce. There is no all India presence of this alliance. These leader were defeated in 2014 and they must also be defeated in 2019. The Samajwadi Party and the Congress forged an alliance in 2017 but the BJP had won with decisive mandate due to Modi ji's leadership.

Such people who were not seeing each other eye to eye, they are united against the BJP. The party will win more seats than 2014 Lok Sabha election. The BJP will win 74-75 seats in the state out of 80 seats. The BJP has worked for poor and youths. The party has give them their due honour. Shah also talked about decision of 10 per cent reservation to the upper caste poor as historic. He also talked about surgical strike to avenge Uri attack. This has changed view of the world for India.

He took a dig on Rahul Gandhi by saying that both mother and son duo are on bail and they are questioning the integrity of the Prime Minister. The Supreme Court of India has made it clear that there is no need for further investigation on Rafale and whatever was left that was answered by Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman.