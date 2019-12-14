  • search
Trending Citizenship Bill Flashback 2019
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Amit Shah's stomach ache jibe at Congress amid protests in Northeast

    By PTI
    |

    Giridih/Baghmara (Jharkhand), Dec 14: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday hit out at the Congress, accusing it of stoking violence against the amended Citizenship Act.

    Amit Shah
    Amit Shah

    Shah, addressing an election rally here, said that the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill has caused a 'stomach ache' to the opposition party.

    'We have brought the amended Citizenship Act and the Congress got a stomach ache and is fanning violence against it,' he said.

    The BJP president also assured the people of the Northeast that their culture, language, social identity and political rights will be not be affected.

    Citizenship bill row: Amit Shah cancels Shillong trip

    'I assure (the people of) Assam and (other) northeastern states that their culture, social identity, language and political rights will be untouched and the Narendra Modi government will protect them,' he said.

    Shah said Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has met him over the issue.

    'I assured him (Sangma) of constructively discussing the issues to find a solution,' Shah added.

    More AMIT SHAH News

    Read more about:

    amit shah citizenship amendment bill

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue