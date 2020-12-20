YouTube
    Amit Shah's second day in West Bengal: Home Minister holds roadshow in Bolpur, Birbhum

    Kolkata, Dec 20: In a bid to strengthen Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) campaign ahead of the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday held a roadshow in Bolpur, Birbhum of West Bengal. The roadshow, which began around 3.10 pm from Dakbunglow grounds here, is set to culminate at Bolpur Chowrasta More.

    Shah, standing on top of a decked-up lorry along with state BJP president Dilip Ghosh, was seen waving to the crowd, as saffron party supporters raised 'Jai Shri Ram', 'Narendra Modi Zindabad' and 'Amit Shah Zindabad' slogans.

    Hundreds of people, standing on both sides of the road, cheered the home minister as he made his way through the crowd.

    Earlier in the day, Shah visited Visva-Bharati here and paid homage to Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore at Rabindra Bhavan on the university campus.

    Shah visited the Upasana Griha (prayer house) and Sangeet Bhavan, where students of the university would render Rabindra Sangeet in a cultural programme, sources said.

    Shah, who is on a two-day visit to West Bengal, paid floral tributes to Gurudev Tagore at Rabindra Bhavan on the university campus, they said.

    'Didi will be left alone': Amit Shah warns Mamata amid TMC desertions

    Amid tight security, the home minister arrived here for more than an hour-and-a-half-long visit to the central university.

    Shah visited the house of Bengali folk singer Basudeb Das Baul in Syambati area to have lunch.

    After having lunch there, he offered prayers at a Hanuman temple before taking part in the roadshow. He is expected to conclude the visit with a press conference at Mohor Kutir in Birbhum and fly back to Delhi on Sunday.

    Read more about:

    amit shah west bengal

    X