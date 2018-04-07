Amit Shah's animal analogy leaves BSP fuming

BJP president Amit Shah's remark equating the opposition parties to 'snakes', 'mongoose', 'dogs' and 'cats' has left the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) fuming. The BSP said that the BJP has sunk to a new low under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah.

To counter the Narendra Modi wave in the country, snakes, cats, and mongooses have all come together to fight a united battle against us in elections, the BJP president had said on Friday (April 6) at BJP foundation Day rally in Mumbai.

"Similar language was used by Yogi Adityanath during recent by polls and people showed him the face of defeat as a result. It shows how low the party has stooped under Narendra Modi and Amit Shah," ANI quoted a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) statement as saying.

Shah, however, later said his intention was not to equate Opposition parties to animals.

"Due to Modi flood, all cats, dogs, snakes and mongoose are getting together to contest polls," Shah had said.

He was apparently referring to the efforts being made by various parties like the TRS, the Trinamool Congress and the TDP to stitch a coalition to take on the Modi-led BJP in the next general elections. Later, addressing a press conference, Shah said, "What I meant was political parties having no ideological similarities are coming together out of fear of Modi."

"Snake and mongoose have nothing in common. Let me take names: Samajwadi Party and BSP, Trinamool Congress and Congress, Chandrababu Naidu and Congress, they have nothing in common and no ideological similarities, but are coming together," the BJP president said.

OneIndia News with PTI inputs

