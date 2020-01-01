  • search
Trending Flashback 2019
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Amit Shah reviews operational preparedness of SSB

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 01: Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the headquarters of border guarding force SSB here and reviewed its operational preparedness along the Nepal and Bhutan frontiers, officials said.

    Shah, who was accompanied by Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and other senior officials of his ministry, was briefed about the "organisational structure, deployment, operational achievements and various facets as well as concerns" of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah
    Union Home Minister Amit Shah

    This is his first visit to the RK Puram-based headquarters of the border-guarding force after becoming home minister.

    He was given a ceremonial Guard of Honour upon arrival, the officials said.

    Union HM Amit Shah unveils new insignia for CRPF's VIP security wing

    The minister has recently visited the headquarters of other Central Armed Police Forces like the Central Reserve Police Force, the Border Security Force and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police for operational review.

    The officials said the home minister was briefed and given a presentation by senior SSB officers, led by Director General (DG) Kumar Rajesh Chandra, about the forces' deployment along the 1,751-km India-Nepal and 699-km India-Bhutan borders.

    Shah stressed that the SSB should ensure sanctity of the two open borders and while criminal elements are checked effectively, genuine travellers of the three countries are provided easy access across the fronts, they said.

    He directed the force to use technology tools to guard these borders along the eastern flank of the country, the officials said.

    Amit Shah’s landline numbers spoofed: Police arrest two for demanding Rs 3 crore

    The minister was also informed about the recent procurement of SUV vehicles, arms and ammunition of the SSB, they said.

    The SSB was raised in the aftermath of the Chinese aggression in 1962 and it is primarily tasked to guard India's borders with Nepal and Bhutan apart from rendering other duties in the internal security domain including anti-Naxal operations.

    More AMIT SHAH News

    Read more about:

    amit shah nepal bhutan union home minister ssb

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 1, 2020, 7:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 1, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue