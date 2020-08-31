Amit Shah recovers after post-COVID care, gets discharged from AIIMS

New Delhi, Aug 31: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi for post-Covid care on August 18, has been discharged, the hospital said on Monday.

The home minister was admitted to the hospital on August 18 following complaints of fatigue and body aches, days after his discharge after he tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

Earlier, the 55-year-old had taken to Twitter to announce that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He had undergone treatment for the coronavirus infection at Medanta Hospital and was discharged after he tested negative for the disease.

Shah was the first Union cabinet minister to test positive for coronavirus. Since then, four other Union ministers have tested positive in India with Ayush minister Shripad Naik being the latest.

Earlier, the home minister was attending his office in the North Block regularly, besides working from home. The last known public function which Amit Shah attended was at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) where he addressed a webinar on the occasion of the 100th death anniversary of Bal Gangadhar Tilak.