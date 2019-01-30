Mamata govt will fall the day Lok Sabha poll results are out, says Amit Shah; how? asks Trinamool

Kolkata, Jan 30: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) government of West Bengal has come under fire over the attacks on the rally of BJP president Amit Shah in Contai in East Midnapore district of the state on Tuesday, January 29.

Amid the violence and ruckus, focus also fell on Shah who said at the rally that the Mamata Banerjee government in the state will fall the day the results of the upcoming Lok Sabha election will be out.

He said such an eventuality will be at the end of May, Ananda Bazaar Patrika reported.

Questions were being asked as to how a state government could fall on a day of national election result and neither did Shah explain the same.

The TMC used Shah's words saying he was day dreaming and his words had no logic. The state's ruling party also asked how could the BJP president say that the election result will be announced in May end.

According to the ABP report, the TMC was also considering approaching the Election Commission over this.

"The election result will be announced in May end. The government of Mamata didi will collapse by 2 pm," Shah said at the rally which was followed by a major violence caused by clashes between the supporters of the TMC and BJP. Several vehicles were ransacked and torched as well.

State Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikari, also a noted leader from the district, said the BJP's seats will not even get into three-figure mark.

"Bengal will go to election in 2021. We don't know on what basis will Mamata Banerjee government here will fall in 2019, as he (Shah) is saying." Adhikari said.

One leader from the TMC who joined the BJP at the same rally vowed that he would leave politics if the ruling party got 20 or more seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

The TMC has 34 out of 42 seats in the state while the BJP has two. The BJP is aiming to win 23 seats this time.