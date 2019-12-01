Amit Shah, PM Modi are migrants: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury targets Centre over NRC

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 01: Launching a scathing attak on BJP over NRC, Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were themselves 'migrants'.

"I can say that Narendra Modi and Amit Shah Ji are themselves the migrants. Their homes are in Gujarat but they have come to Delhi," Chowdhury told ANI.

"India is for everyone - for Hindus, for Muslims and for everyone else. They are creating the fear that they will throw out Muslims. They do not have the capability to do that. But what they want to show is Hindus will be allowed to stay, while Muslims will be sent away," Chowdhury, said in a video posted by ANI.

#WATCH Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury:.. Hindustan sab ke liye hai, ye Hindustan kisi ki jageer hai kya? Sabka samaan adhikaar hai. Amit Shah ji, Narendra Modi ji aap khud ghuspetiye hain. Ghar aapka Gujarat agaye Dilli, aap khud migrant hain. pic.twitter.com/zrCaSfPF7v — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2019

His statement comes amid a raging controversy over the National Register of Citizens (NRC), which PM Modi-led government at the Centre has promised to implement across the country.

FIR lands former NRC coordinator Prateek Hajela in fresh trouble

Pushing for nation wide NRC in Rajya Sabha, Union Home Minister, Amit Shah said that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) would be carried out across the country on the lines of Assam. He said that there is no need for people of any religion to be worried about it.

The NRC does not have any provision that says certain religions will be excluded and all citizens of India irrespective of religion will figure in the NRC list, Shah also said while also stating that this is different from the Citizenship Amendment Bill.

The need for an NRC is extremely important considering the fact that there are 2 crore illegal immigrants staying in India.

In 2004, the then minister of state for home, Sriprakash Jaiswal had said that there were around 12 million such people living in 17 states and union territories as on December 31, 2001.

He had said that Assam accounted for 50 lakh and West Bengal 57 lakh Bangladeshi immigrants living illegally.