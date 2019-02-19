Amit Shah, Piyush Goyal to visit Tamil Nadu today, likely to announce BJP-AIADMK alliance

Chennai, Feb 19: After confirming an alliance with the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, BJP president Amit Shah and the party's Tamil Nadu election in-charge, Piyush Goyal, will visit Chennai on Tuesday to finalise the alliance with the AIADMK for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019.

With the elections just round the corner, the BJP is planning to ally with regional parties in order to boost its chances of staying in power.

BJP has been trying hard to float formidable alliance to take on the DMK-Congress combine in the state. While BJP is expected to rope in AIADMK, Vijayakanth's DMDK, Dalit party Puthiya Tamilagam and a couple of minor parties, Ramadoss's PMK have been holding talks with both the AIADMK and DMK bargaining for more seats.

Earlier on February 14 , BJP's Tamil Nadu election in-charge Piyush Goyal formally commenced alliance talks with the AIADMK. The three-hour meeting that went past midnight took place at industrialist Mahalingam Ponnusamy's home.

It can be recalled that during 2014 elections, the AIADMK had won 37 of the 39 seats, with the BJP winnng one and Pattali Makkal Katchi winning another.