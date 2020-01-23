  • search
    Amit Shah pays tributes to Bal Thackeray, says he never compromised with ideals

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 23: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday paid homage to Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray on his birth anniversary and described him as a brilliant intellect of his time who never compromised with his ideals.

    The Shiv Sena in November broke its decades old alliance with the BJP and formed a government in Maharashtra with the support of the NCP and the Congress.

    File photo of Amit Shah
    "Remembering Balasaheb Thackeray Ji on his Jayanti. Balasaheb Ji was a brilliant intellect of his time, always mesmerised the masses with his oratory skills. He always stood firm and never compromised with his ideals, Balasaheb Ji's life and his values will continue to inspire us," Shah tweeted.

    Thackeray was born in 1926 in Pune and passed away in 2012 in Mumbai. The Union home minister also paid tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

    Amit Shah dares Opposition on Citizenship Act, says protest as much as you can

    "I offer my heartfelt tributes to legendary Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his Birth anniversary. Netaji founded Azad Hind Fauj and dedicated his entire life for India's freedom. His passion and devotion towards the motherland will always be a source of inspiration for all," he said in another tweet.

    Bose was born in 1897 in Cuttack in Odisha.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 23, 2020, 14:49 [IST]
