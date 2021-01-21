YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Amit Shah on 2-day visit of Assam, Meghalaya from Saturday

    By
    |

    Guwahati, Jan 21: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to arrive in Guwahati on January 23 on a two-day visit to Assam and Meghalaya, officials said here on Thursday.

    Amit Shah on two-day visit of Assam, Meghalaya from Saturday

    He will launch the Ayushman Bharat healthcare scheme for central paramilitary force personnel in presence of Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan here on Saturday. Shah will then reach Meghalaya to chair the plenary session of the North Eastern Council (NEC) to be held in Shillong on the same day.

    Union home minister Amit Shah to launch Ayushman CAPF healthcare scheme on January 23

    The NEC is the nodal agency for the economic and social development of the North Eastern Region which consists of eight states. On Sunday, Shah will return to Assam and attend a programme to celebrate the first anniversary of the signing of the Bodoland Territorial Region Accord, which provides for political rights, economic package to the Bodo tribals living in Assam, at Kokrajhar.

    He will also address a BJP rally at Kendukuchi in Nalbari district of the state where the assembly election is due in March-April.

    More AMIT SHAH News

    Read more about:

    amit shah

    Story first published: Thursday, January 21, 2021, 17:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 21, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X