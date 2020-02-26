  • search
    Amit Shah must resign: Congress lashes out at Union Home Minister for his 'colossal failure'

    New Delhi, Feb 26: The Indian National Congress has blamed the Centre and the Delhi government for the ongoing violence in the national capital. The party also demanded immediate resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah for "colossal failure" to restore law and order.

    The Congress Working Committee also held Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal responsible as his government failed in the administration to reach out to the people to maintain peace and harmony.

    "It is the collective failure of the two governments that have resulted in a great tragedy in the capital city which threatens to become worse by the day," the CWC said in a resolution.

    Death toll in Delhi violence rises to 20

    "After reviewing the situation, the CWC is of the firm opinion that what has happened in Delhi is a colossal failure of duty for which the entire responsibility must be borne by the central government and particularly the home minister and we call upon the Home Minister to tender his resignation immediately," it said.

    The death toll in the violence in Northeast Delhi violence that began on Monday has risen to 20 that also includes a police head constable. Also, more than 250 people have been injured in violence.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 26, 2020, 12:42 [IST]
