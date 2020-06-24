  • search
    Amit Shah Model vs Kejriwal Model: Sisodia asks Centre to roll back COVID order

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, June 24: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking his intervention in scrapping the system requiring every COVID-19 patient to visit a government-run centre for clinical assessment.

    Addressing an online media briefing, Sisodia said he had written to Lt Governor (LG) Anil Baijal on Tuesday on the same issue, but the AAP government was yet to receive a response from the LG's office.

    "This is not a fight between Amit Shah's model and Kejriwal's model. We should implement a system in which people don't face problems," he said on Wednesday.

      The deputy chief minister said people were facing a lot of problems due to the new system and it should be scrapped immediately.

      He said the Union home minister himself was overseeing measures being taken to deal with the COVID-19 situation.

      The previous system should be implemented wherein teams of the district administration visited the house of an infected person for clinical assessment, Sisodia said.

      Story first published: Wednesday, June 24, 2020, 17:03 [IST]
