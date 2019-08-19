NSA Ajit Doval briefs Amit Shah on Kashmir; reviews security situation

New Delhi, Aug 19: Home minister Amit Shah met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Monday to review the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, as news agency PTI reported.

This was for the first time that Doval met Shah after his return from the Kashmir Valley, where he stayed for about 10 days and personally monitored the situation.

The NSA apprised the Home minister the overall situation in Jammu and Kashmir, an official said.

Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba and other top officials also attended the meeting that reviewed the steps taken to maintain the law and order situation in the state. The issues related to restrictions imposed in various parts of Jammu and Kashmir were also figured in the meeting, the official said.

Doval had recently returned from J&K after the government decided to scrap Article 370 that gave special status to the state. During his 10-day stay, he travelled across the valley to reach out to people and get a sense of the pain points that can be addressed. The intelligence boss also held coordination meetings with top army and paramilitary commanders.

Restrictions were eased in Kashmir and schools were opened in Srinagar. PTI reported that teachers made it to the schools but not many students turned up. Private schools though remained shut for the 15th consecutive day.

The restrictions were imposed on communication links and movement of people in Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 following the Centre's move to abrogate provisions of Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into union territories.

However, restrictions have gradually lifted in some areas in Jammu region and the Kashmir Valley, but the curb is still continuing in many parts.