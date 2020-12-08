Amit Shah's meeting with farmer leaders ends inconclusively, Centre to submit proposal

Will demand 'yes or no' from Amit Shah when we meet him: Farmer union

New Delhi, Dec 08: The meeting between farmers' union leaders and Union Home Minister Amit Shah ended without any result. The government has not agreed to repeal the three farm laws and will send the proposal tomorrow on the AMPC.

The meeting, which continued till late evening, came on a day a ''Bharat Bandh'' observed by farmers to press their demand affected life in some states.

"No meeting will be held between farmers and the government tomorrow. The minister has said that a proposal will be given to the farmer leaders. Farmer leaders will then hold a meeting over government's proposal," said All India Kisan Sabha General Secy, Hannan Mollah.

The three farm laws have been presented by the government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country. However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of Minimum Support Price and scrap the mandis, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

The Centre has maintained the MSP and mandi systems would continue and would be rather further improved and strengthened.

The first round of talks had taken place in October, but the farmer leaders had walked out from that meeting as no minister was present. This was followed by the second round on November 13.

The last three rounds have taken place after thousands of farmers, first from Punjab and Haryana and later from other states as well, laid siege to various borders of the national capital.