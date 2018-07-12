  • search

Amit Shah meets Nitish Kumar in Patna; seat-sharing on agenda

    BJP president Amit Shah met Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and discuss seat-sharing and other important issues during his Patna visit on Thursday.

    The meet will happen over breakfast at the Patna State Guest House and again for dinner at the chief minister's official residence where Shah is scheduled to arrive at the Bihar capital on a day-long tour. It is expected that the two NDA leaders will arrive at a broad understanding on seat-sharing for the 2019 general election.

    The NDA, which had won 31 of the 40 seats in Bihar in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, is witnessing claims and counter-claims made by leaders of the constituents after the JD(U) returned to its fold.

    The old partners -- the BJP, the LJP and the RLSP -- had won 22, six and three seats respectively, while the JD(U), which had contested the polls separately with the Left parties, had managed to win only two seats.

