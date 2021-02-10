Amit Shah likely to visit Meghalaya in March, NEC revamp on cards

India

pti-Madhuri Adnal

Shillong, Feb 10: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma held a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Wednesday, during which the top central leader assured him that he would visit the state next month to discuss ways to revamp the North Eastern Council (NEC), an official statement said.

Sangma, along with his deputy Prestone Tynsong, raised several issues pertaining to the welfare of the people of the state at the meeting, it said. NEC is the nodal agency for economic and social development of the northeastern region.

According to the statement issued by the chief ministers office (CMO), the Union home minister also affirmed that he would hold meetings with pro-ILP groups during his two-day visit.

PM Modi to address BJP MPs on Thursday

Several organisations have been demanding immediate implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) in the state. Shah has also asserted that he will do everything possible to ensure that the culture, identity and language of the people of the Northeast are safeguarded under all circumstances, the official statement noted.

Contending that issues of border fencing need to be resolved and expedited, the Union minister said that construction work hasn't begin in certain areas due to local bottlenecks and urged Sangma to ensure they are removed.

During the meeting, Shah also pointed out that "infiltration is a matter of concern not only in Meghalaya but also the entire North East and the whole country", the CMO said in its statement.