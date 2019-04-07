Amit Shah launches BJP's election manifesto for 'New Odisha' in Bhubaneswar

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 07: BJP chief Amit Shah on Sunday released the party's manifesto for Odisha in capital Bhubaneswar. Odisha will go to Assembly and Lok Sabha polls simultaneously. The manifesto has been released in Odia language.

The manifesto is based on 9 points. These are the 9 pillars of our vision for the development of 'New Odisha', says Amit Shah at party's election manifesto release for Odisha, in Bhubaneswar.

Amit Shah said, "In comparison with other states of the country, Odisha is lagging in drinking water, houses, health, security for women, education and other fields. Despite being rich in resources, the people here are poor."

Didi betrayed Maati when she tried to protect infiltrators, says PM Modi

Taking a dig at the BJD government led by CM Naveen Patnaik in Odisha, Shah said, "BJD has proved worse than Congress in Odisha. They haven't been able to live up to the expectations of the people of Odisha. In comparison with other states of the country, Odisha is lagging behind in areas of drinking water, houses, health, security for women, education and other fields. Despite being rich in resources, the people here are poor."

Making a strong pitch for for employment in Odisha, Shah said,"After completing 10+2 exam, exceptional students will be given two-wheelers. Recruitment will be done in all the vacant places within 2 years of the formation of the government. The government will also arrange to provide free education to all the poor from pre-primary to post graduate level."

The BJP chief also said, "This time, the people of Odisha will choose a government which will remove corruption. Choose a government that is going to get rid of inaction and laziness. Choose a government whose agenda is development and poverty eradication."

"Farmers will be given loans at zero percent to ensure that farmers get rid of their debt. In the irrigation sector, the BJP will invest 1 lakh crore. We will prioritise micro and minor irrigation. We will arrange for monthly pension for small and medium farmers, and labourers above the age of 60," Shah said.

BJP president Amit Shah after launching the party's manifesto which promised a "New Odisha" based on "9 pillars", said, "We promise that the convicts of rape will be given capital punishment."