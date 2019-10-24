  • search
    Amit Shah indicates BJP will form next govt in Haryana

    By Simran Kashyap
    New Delhi, Oct 24: Union Home Minister Amit Shah indicated on Thursday that his party will stake claim to form the next government in Haryana after the assembly election results threw up a hung verdict.

    The BJP was either winning or leading in 40 seats in the elections to the 90-member state assembly, according to the latest election commission figures, falling short of the majority mark of 46.

    Amit Shah indicates BJP will form next govt in Haryana
    Home Minister Amit Shah.PTI Photo

    "The (Manohar Lal) Khattar government in Haryana has made every effort for people's welfare under the central leadership of (Narendra) Modi. I thank people for making the BJP the single-largest party and giving it another opportunity to serve them," Shah said in a tweet.

    Haryana election results 2019: Constituency wise list of winners

    He congratulated Chief Minister Khattar and state party chief Subhash Barala. Shah also thanked voters in Maharashtra for "reposing their faith" in BJP-Shiv Sena alliance in the state.

    Results showed that the saffron alliance was set to get majority, even though its overall numbers appeared to be falling short of their 2014 tally.

    Story first published: Thursday, October 24, 2019, 18:58 [IST]
