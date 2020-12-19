Amit Shah in Mamata's turf: BJP efforts to build Bengal-connection against 'outsiders' label

Ahead of Amit Shah's visit to Mamata Banerjee's turf, resignations pour in at TMC office

Kolkata, Dec 19:

Kolkata, Dec 19: At the backdrop of heavy criticism from the ruling TMC and locals in Shantiniketan who have accused the BJP of being "outsiders", the saffron party is constantly building efforts for its Bengal-connect.

According to Amit Shah's official itinerary, he will spend 30 minutes each at the residences of Swami Vivekananda and Khudiram Bose.

However, at Santiniketan where he will pay floral tributes to a chair once used by Rabindranath Tagore in Visva-Bharati, Shah will participate in a series of programmes spanning over an hour and 45 minutes.

The arrival of Union home minister Amit Shah in Kolkata has made several anxious as the Trinamool Congress leaders including Suvendu Adhikari, who recently resigned from the party, are likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of former BJP chief.

However, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee seems unfazed by the speculations.

According to party sources, Banerjee told TMC leaders on Friday not to be "worried about the desertions" as the people of the state are with them.

Shah arrived in Kolkata after 1 am on Saturday on a two-day visit to take stock of his party's affairs in the state ahead of the Assembly elections slated to be held in the next few months.

Meanwhile, preparations underway at Belijuri village in Paschim Medinipur district, ahead of the visit of Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah.

List of leaders set to switch to BJP:

- Sunil Mondal, MP and a former MP from North Bengal

- The 10 MLAs include two Left MLAs, Tapasi Mondal (Haldia) and Ashok Dinda (Tamluk)

- Contai North MLA Banasri Maity and Barrackpore MLA Silbhadra Dutta

Kalna MLA Biswajit Kundu is also reportedly headed for Amit Shah's rally, despite TMC veteran Saugata Roy's claims to the contrary last night.