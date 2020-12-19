Amit Shah in Bengal: Speculation over who will welcome Shuvendu to BJP

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Kolkata, Dec 19: Ever since the then TMC rebel Mukul Roy, present National Vice-President of BJP, joined the party in 2017, Shuvendu Adhikari's name has been circulating in the BJP.

It was apparent that BJP has targeted Shuvendu to make him change the party before upcoming assembly elections.

After three years of trying, the Gerua party became successful after Adhikari had tendered his resignation on December 17 as a member of TMC as well as from all positions held by him in the party and its associate organs with immediate effect.

But who will welcome him in BJP?

According to sources, Shuvendu Adhikari will be welcomed in the Gerua camp by Mukul Roy. In the list of speakers released by the BJP, a name has been left blank. The first name is Mukul Roy. Then the second place is empty.

Seeing this vacancy, the political circles think that Shuvendu Adhikari will be welcomed first with Mukul Roy. Then Adhikari will speak on the BJP stage. Then Dilip Ghosh will speak and finally Amit Shah.

Special importance to Shuvendu Adhikari

Mukul Roy is known as the second in command of the grassroots in Amit's meeting. As the two former teammates are going to be teammates in the BJP again, the idea of ​​welcoming Shuvendu Adhikari with Mukul Roy came. Shuvendu Adhikari has been included in the list of keynote speakers in this meeting.