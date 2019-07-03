  • search
For Ahmedabad Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Amit Shah in Ahmedabad today on a 2-day visit

    By Shreya
    |

    Ahmedabad, July 03: Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a two-day visit to Gujarat from Wednesday. This will be Shah's first visit to his home State after taking charge as Home Minister.

    Shah will also hold a meeting with the party workers from his Parliamentary constituency, Gandhinagar, besides having meetings with senior party leaders during his stay.

    Amit Shah in Ahmedabad today on a 2-day visit
    Home Minister Amit Shah

    On July 3, Shah would first inaugurate a flyover on the busy Ashram Road of Ahmedabad at around 4:00 pm.Later, he would reach Dinesh Hall to address people and re-inaugurate some other government projects, including a newly built hall in the city and five offices of state revenue department in rural areas near the city.

    BJP MLA receives letter with bomb threat against Amit Shah; alerts Cops

    On July 4, Shah would perform 'mangla aarti' at Lord Jagannath Temple in Jamalpur area during early hours.

    Mangla aarti is an auspicious ritual to pay obeisance to Lord Jagannath before the commencement of Rath Yatra from the temple.

    More AHMEDABAD News

    Read more about:

    aamir khan amit shah ahmedabad bjp

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 3, 2019, 9:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 3, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue