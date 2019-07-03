Amit Shah in Ahmedabad today on a 2-day visit

Ahmedabad, July 03: Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a two-day visit to Gujarat from Wednesday. This will be Shah's first visit to his home State after taking charge as Home Minister.

Shah will also hold a meeting with the party workers from his Parliamentary constituency, Gandhinagar, besides having meetings with senior party leaders during his stay.

On July 3, Shah would first inaugurate a flyover on the busy Ashram Road of Ahmedabad at around 4:00 pm.Later, he would reach Dinesh Hall to address people and re-inaugurate some other government projects, including a newly built hall in the city and five offices of state revenue department in rural areas near the city.

On July 4, Shah would perform 'mangla aarti' at Lord Jagannath Temple in Jamalpur area during early hours.

Mangla aarti is an auspicious ritual to pay obeisance to Lord Jagannath before the commencement of Rath Yatra from the temple.