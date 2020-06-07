Amit Shah holds virtual rally in Bihar, takes jibe at opposition protest

  • search
    Patna, June 07: Bharatiya Janata Party leader Amit Shah held a virtual rally in Bihar on Sunday to kick-off the ruling National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) campaign for the state assembly polls, which are slated for October-November. This will be Shah's first virtual rally which comes amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

    Addressing a rally in Bihar, Shah lauded the works being done by the doctors, nurses, health officials and others who are at the forefront of fight against Coronavirus.

    The BJP leader took jibe at opposition for banging thalis and bowls to oppose his event. He said that when I am addressing this rally, a few are banging thalis to welcome me. 'Finally, they have listened to the Prime Minister.'

    The saffron party is pulling out all the stops to make the event a success after the COVID-19 outbreak has ruled out any big political gathering.

    Assembly elections in Bihar will be held in October-November this year. While Nitish Kumar will seek fourth consecutive win, it will be a do or die battle for Lalu Prasad Yadav's RJD.

    The RJD is led Tejashwi in the absence of Lalu who is behind the bars for his role in multi-crore fodder scam. The grand alliance of opposition comprises 5 politicial parties - RJD, RLSP, HAM, VIP and Congress. The ruling NDA comprises 3 political parties, JD(U), BJP and LJP.

    Story first published: Sunday, June 7, 2020, 16:47 [IST]
