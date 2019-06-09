Amit Shah holds meeting with leaders of Haryana, Maharashtra and Jharkhand

  • search
    New Delhi, June 09: Union Home Minister and BJP President Amit Shah on Sunday chaired a meeting with top party leaders from Haryana, Maharashtra and Jharkhand to discuss about the plans for the upcoming assembly elections in these states.

    The meeting was held at the BJP office in the national capital. The BJP is currently in power in all these three states. Assembly elections in the three states will take place later this year.

    The elections for the 90 members Haryana Assembly could be held in October this year. Reports say that the BJP is aiming to win 70 of the 90 Assembly seats. In the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won all of the 10 parliamentary seats. In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, the BJP won 47 seats and Manohar Lal Khattar became the Chief Minister.

    Amit Shah will make scrapping of Article 370 a reality

    The elections for the 288 seats Maharashtra Assembly could be held in October. The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance is in power in Maharashtra. In the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 23 seats and its ally Shiv Sena won 18 seats. Together they managed to win 41 of the 48 seats in the state. In Maharashtra, BJP-Shiv Sena alliance will be up against Congress-NCP alliance.

    Assembly elections in Jharkhand are barely six months away. During the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP and allies won 12 out of the14 seats in Jharkhand. BJP bagged 11 and its ally All Jharkhand Student Union (AJSU) party got one.

