  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Amit Shah holds meeting to review security arrangements for Amarnath Yatra

    By
    |

    Srinagar, June 26: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Jammu & Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik held a review meeting over several development projects in the state.

    Amit Shah holds meeting to review security arrangements for Amarnath Yatra
    Union Home Minister Amit Shah being received by Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on his arrival at the airport in Srinagar.PTI Photo

    The Amarnath Yatra begins on July 1 and goes on till August 15. The meeting was attended by all security agencies operating in the Valley. In the meeting, the state police made a presentation on the security measures for the yatra.

    Balakot air strike planner named new R&AW chief, J&K expert is IB head

    This meeting will be followed by another to review the overall security in the state and counter-insurgency measures.

    On the second day of his visit to the state, Shah will meet BJP leaders and also members of panchayats at the Nehru Guest House in Srinagar's Cheshma Shahi area. He will meet delegations of civil society members, of people connected with tourism and some youth delegations. Before flying back to Delhi, the Home Minister is likely to address a media conference in Srinagar tomorrow.

    More AMIT SHAH News

    Read more about:

    amit shah amarnath yatra jammu and kashmir

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 26, 2019, 18:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 26, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue