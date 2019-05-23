  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Amit Shah dubs win as "victory for the whole of India"

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, May 23: BJP president Amit Shah on Thursday hailed the BJP's superb showing in the Lok Sabha polls as "victory of India" and said it is people's mandate against the Opposition's propaganda and personal attacks as well as their total rejection of politics of dynasty, appeasement and casteism.

    BJP president Amit Shah
    BJP president Amit Shah

    In a series of tweets, Shah said this victory is a "win of people's confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi". Today's result is India's mandate against Opposition's propaganda, lies, personal insinuations and baseless politics. It is also people's mandate who have chosen development and nationalism and rejected casteism, dynasty and appeasement," Shah said.

    [BJP surges ahead, snatches Hindi Heartland back]

    Asserting that this win is a victory for the whole of India, he said, "It is the victory of the hopes of youth, the poor and farmers. This grand victory is a triumph of people's confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's development work and strong leadership."

    Conveying his greetings to party workers on behalf of Prime Minister Modi, Shah said it was the relentless efforts of the party workers which strengthened the BJP at every booth of the country.

    PTI

    lok-sabha-home

    More LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019 News

    Read more about:

    lok sabha elections 2019 amit shah

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X

    Loksabha Results

    PartyLWT
    BJP+236115351
    CONG+652388
    OTH967103
    Full Results

    Arunachal Pradesh

    PartyLWT
    BJP23023
    CONG202
    OTH606
    Full Results

    Sikkim

    PartyLWT
    SDF11011
    SKM808
    OTH000
    Full Results

    Odisha

    PartyLWT
    BJD1050105
    BJP25025
    OTH16016
    Full Results

    Andhra Pradesh

    PartyLWT
    YSRCP12723150
    TDP21324
    OTH101
    Full Results

    LEADING

    VK Singh - BJP
    Ghaziabad
    LEADING
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue