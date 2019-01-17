Amit Shah doing well, will be discharged soon: BJP

  • search
    New Delhi, Jan 17:  BJP president Amit Shah, who has been admitted to AIIMS for treatment of swine flu, is doing well and will be discharged in a day or two, the party said Thursday.

    BJP president Amit Shah. File photo

    Shah had informed people about his illness Wednesday in a tweet. "National President of BJP, Amit Shah ji, is doing well. He will be discharged in a day or two. Thanks, everyone for your good wishes!" the party's media head and Rajya Sabha member Anil Baluni said. A team of doctors is monitoring his condition under the supervision of AIIMS director Randeep Guleria, the hospital said.

    Also read: Congress MP Hariprasad mocks Shah's illness, says BJP president suffering from 'suar ka zukam'

    Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey visited AIIMS Thursday morning to enquire about Shah's health. Later in the day, Union ministers JP Nadda and Anupriya Patel, Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari and other leaders visited him.

    According to AIIMS sources, the BJP leader was admitted following complaints of chest congestion and breathing issues. He was admitted in the old private ward. Union minister Piyush Goyal and other BJP leaders visited AIIMS on Wednesday night.

    PTI 

    amit shah bjp swine flu aiims

