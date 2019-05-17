Amit Shah distances BJP from pro-Godse remark, asks leaders to explain remarks in 10 days

  • search
    New Delhi, May 17: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday has distanced itself from pro-Godse remarks made by its three leaders, Sadhvi Pragya, Anantkumar Hegde, and Nalin Kateel and has said that the remarks were personal opinions and not that of the party.

    Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah.PTI Photo

    Party chief Amit Shah said,"Statements of Ananthkumar Hegde, Pragya Thakura and Nalin Kateel have been taken seriously and sent to the disciplinary committee.'' He also said that the committee will seek explanation from all the three leaders and will submit the report to the party within 10 days.

    Was fielding Sadhvi Pragya Singh, BJP's biggest blunder?

    Earlier in the day, after tweeting in favour of Nathuram Godse, Union Minister Anantkumar Hegde deleted the tweet and claimed that his account had been hacked.

    "My account was hacked since yesterday. There is no question of justifying Gandhi ji's murder. There can be no sympathy or justification of Gandhi ji's murder. We all have full respect for Gandhi ji's contribution to the nation," Hegde tweeted.

    Another BJP leader from Karnataka, Nalin Kumar Kateel, compared Nathuram Godse with former PM Rajiv Gandhi.

    "Godse killed one, Kasab killed 72, Rajiv Gandhi killed 17,000. You judge who is more cruel in this??" - Nalin Kateel tweeted, amid controversy over Pragya Thakur's comment glorifying Godse as a patriot.

    BJP's Bhopal Lok Sabha candidate and Malegaon blast accused Thakur also lauded Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse as a "patriot", sparking an outrage from the Opposition. Under fire for her remarks, Thakur later tendered an apology on Thursday night and said she respected Mahatma Gandhi as his work for the country cannot be forgotten.

    Read more about:

    amit shah nathuram godse opposition bjp lok sabha elections 2019

    Story first published: Friday, May 17, 2019, 13:32 [IST]
