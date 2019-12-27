Amit Shah dares Rahul to show provision in CAA that 'takes away' Citizenship

Shimla, Dec 27: Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Friday hit out at the opposition Congress, accusing the party of misleading people over the amended Citizenship Act.

He also clarified that the legislation had no provision to take away citizenship.

'The Congress and company is spreading rumours that Muslims may lose their citizenship,' said Shah during at rally at the historic Ridge Maidan here to mark the second anniversary of BJP government in the state.

'I challenge Rahul Baba that let me know if there is even a single line in the Act regarding the withdrawal of anyone's citizenship. Don't misguide and divide people over the CAA,' he added.

Amit Shah said he wanted to ask the minorities, especially Muslims, to look into the CAA, which was now available on the government website.

'Go through the Act. No one will lose citizenship,' he added.

The Union minister said the CAA would provide citizenship to the minorities who faced religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Pakistan failed to implement the Nehru-Liaquat pact to protect religious and other rights of the minorities, Shah said, adding that it prompted the Narendra Modi-led BJP government to table the legislation in Parliament.

Amit Shah also attended the ground-breaking ceremony of projects worth over Rs 13,500 crores in Shimla.

The HP government had signed MoUs worth over Rs 93,000 crore during the two-day Himachal Rising Global Investors' Meet at Dharamshala in November.