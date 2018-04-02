Amit Shah cancels Karnataka trip, to speak on bank scam in Rajya Sabha

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Amit Shah on Monday cancelled his plan to visit Belgavi on Monday. The move was initiated after the BJP chief decided to attend the Rajya Sabha session and speak on bank scam.

However, Shah will embark on the tour on March 12 and 13, and will follow the same itinerary.

The tour will also include a session with young Lingayat seers in the Shivayog Mandir near Kudala Sangama. A day earlier, the BJP chief had wished Siddhaganga Mutt's pontiff on his 111th birthday after extensively touring the parts of the state to win support of the Lingayat community.

OneIndia News

