    Amit Shah briefs council of ministers on Article 370, Security situation in J&K

    By PTI
    New Delhi, Aug 28: Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday gave a presentation on the situation in Kashmir at a meeting of Union Council of Ministers in which he also dwelt at length on the government's move to nullify Article 370, which had given Jammu and Kashmir special status.

    At the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sources said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also gave a detailed presentation on the recent reform measures announced by her.

    Abrogation of Article 370: SC refers matter to Constitution Bench, hearing in October

    She asserted that the government had consulted all stakeholders before taking these steps.

    The sources added that the meeting also witnessed a presentation on the move to shun single-use plastic. Modi had made an appeal to this effect during his Independence Day address.

    amit shah jammu and kashmir

