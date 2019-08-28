Amit Shah briefs council of ministers on Article 370, Security situation in J&K

New Delhi, Aug 28: Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday gave a presentation on the situation in Kashmir at a meeting of Union Council of Ministers in which he also dwelt at length on the government's move to nullify Article 370, which had given Jammu and Kashmir special status.

At the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sources said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also gave a detailed presentation on the recent reform measures announced by her.

She asserted that the government had consulted all stakeholders before taking these steps.

The sources added that the meeting also witnessed a presentation on the move to shun single-use plastic. Modi had made an appeal to this effect during his Independence Day address.