Amit Shah assets grows three times in seven years

By Anuj Cariappa

Gandhinagar, Mar 31: The affidavit filed on Saturday by BJP chief Amit Shah while submitting his nomination papers for the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat showed that his assets had grown over three times in the last seven years.

According to the affidavit, the movable and immovable properties of Mr Shah and his wife stood at Rs 38.81 crore, up from Rs 11.79 crore in 2012.

The Rs 38.81 crore figure included inherited property, both movable and immovable, of Rs 23.45 crore, the affidavit states.

While Mr Shah had Rs 20,633 cash in hand at the time of filing the papers, his wife possessed Rs 72,578. The affidavit goes on to inform that the BJP chief and his wife do not own a car.