BJP denies reports of Amit Shah discussing elections with Maharashtra MPs

India

oi-Vikas SV

Mumbai, Jan 3: The BJP has denied reports of party president Amit Shah holding a discussion about elections with the Maharashtra MPs, reported ANI.

News agency ANI had earlier reported that Shah has asked party's Maharashtra MPs to be prepared to contest 2019 elections alone in the state.

BJP denies news of Amit Shah meeting to discuss elections in Maharashtra. Original tweet will be deleted. https://t.co/JYObUOVsvm — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2019

BJP is in alliance with Shiv Sena in Maharashtra and in Centre. Shiv Sena is part of BJP-led NDA and one of the oldest allies of the BJP.

In the last one year or so, Shiv Sena has been critical of BJP rule at the Centre. Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut had even said in 2018 that the party may contest 2019 Lok Sabha elections alone. Sena has dropped several hints that it may sever ties with the BJP.

[When will "achhe din" come for Lord Ram: Shiv Sena]

In a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Shiv Sena on Thursday said it wondered when the Ram temple could be constructed in Ayodhya if not during the tenure of the current BJP-led majority government.

Even on the Rafale deal issue, Shiv Sena sided with the opposition's demand for a JPC probe.