Amit Shah asks 6 questions to opposition over EVM row

India

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, May 22: Amid opposition parties' allegations on the Election Commission and the EVMs, BJP president Amit Shah today asked six questions to the opposition parties and alleged that these parties were tarnishing India's image in the world by pointing fingers at a democratic process.

The three-member Election Commission has rejected the demand from 22 political parties to make last-minute changes to the way votes will be counted on Thursday. The opposition had asked the commission to conduct the VVPAT verification process before the counting of votes begins.

Here are the questions that the BJP chief asked:

Most of these oppositions parties have won elections that were conducted using EVMS. If they do not have faith in EVMs then why did they assume power then?

The Supreme Court has heard over three PILs in this matter and given a final shape to election process. The order says that five VVPATs would be counted from each assembly segment. So are you questioning the Supreme Court?

Just two days before counting, 22 opposition parties are demanding change in the process which is unconstitutional because any such is change is possible only after all parties agree.

This ruckus over EVM began after sixth phase and intensified after exit polls. Exit polls outcomes are not based on EVMs. How can you question EVMs based on exit polls.

The EC had openly challenged to hack the EVM. But then no one accepted it.

Some opposition leaders are making objectionable statements. Whom are they challenging?

प्रश्न-1 : EVM की विश्वसनीयता पर प्रश्न उठाने वाली इन अधिकांश विपक्षी पार्टियों ने कभी न कभी EVM द्वारा हुए चुनावों में विजय प्राप्त की है।



यदि उन्हें EVM पर विश्वास नहीं है तो इन दलों ने चुनाव जीतने पर सत्ता के सूत्र को क्यों सम्भाला ? — Chowkidar Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 22, 2019

प्रश्न-2: देश की सर्वोच्च अदालत ने तीन से ज्यादा PIL का संज्ञान लेने के बाद चुनावी प्रक्रिया को अंतिम स्वरूप दिया है। जिसमें की हर विधानसभा क्षेत्र में पांच VVPAT को गिनने का आदेश दिया है।



तो क्या आप लोग सर्वोच्च न्यायालय के आदेश पर भी प्रश्नचिन्ह लगा रहे है ? — Chowkidar Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 22, 2019

प्रश्न-3 : मतगणना के सिर्फ दो दिन पूर्व 22 विपक्षी दलों द्वारा चुनावी प्रक्रिया में परिवर्तन की मांग पुर्णतः असंवैधानिक है क्योंकि इस तरह का कोई भी निर्णय सभी दलों की सर्वसम्मति के बिना सम्भव नहीं है। — Chowkidar Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 22, 2019

प्रश्न-4: विपक्ष ने EVM के विषय पर हंगामा छः चरणों का मतदान समाप्त होने के बाद शुरू किया। एक्जिट पोल के बाद यह और तीव्र हो गया।



एक्जिट पोल EVM के आधार पर नहीं बल्कि मतदाता से प्रश्न पूछ कर किया जाता है। अतः एक्जिट पोल के आधार पर आप EVM की विश्वसनीयता पर कैसे प्रश्न उठा सकते है? — Chowkidar Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 22, 2019

प्रश्न-5 : EVM में गड़बड़ी के विषय पर प्रोएक्टिव कदम उठाते हुए चुनाव आयोग ने सार्वजनिक रूप से चुनौती देकर इसके प्रदर्शन का आमंत्रण दिया था। परन्तु उस चुनौती को किसी भी विपक्षी दल ने स्वीकार नहीं किया। — Chowkidar Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 22, 2019

प्रश्न-6: कुछ विपक्षी दल चुनाव परिणाम अनुकूल न आने पर ‘हथियार उठाने’ और “खून की नदिया बहाने“ जैसे आपत्तिजनक बयान दे रहे है।



विपक्ष बताये कि ऐसे हिंसात्मक और अलोकतांत्रिक बयान के द्वारा वह किसे चुनौती दे रहा है? — Chowkidar Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 22, 2019

While the Opposition has been informed of the Election Commission's meeting today, the leaders say they were not very hopeful since the EC's "body language was not very positive". The BJP, meanwhile, has called the Opposition move a desperate attempt in the face of certain defeat.

The EC, which has been facing criticism from the Opposition over free and fair conduct of polls, had on Wednesday dismissed allegations that the voting machines used in the Lok Sabha election were being switched with fresh ones ahead of counting of votes on May 23. The EC also set up a 24-hour control room to monitor complaints relating to EVMs.