Amit Shah asks 6 questions to opposition over EVM row

    New Delhi, May 22: Amid opposition parties' allegations on the Election Commission and the EVMs, BJP president Amit Shah today asked six questions to the opposition parties and alleged that these parties were tarnishing India's image in the world by pointing fingers at a democratic process.

    BJP president Amit Shah

    The three-member Election Commission has rejected the demand from 22 political parties to make last-minute changes to the way votes will be counted on Thursday. The opposition had asked the commission to conduct the VVPAT verification process before the counting of votes begins.

    Here are the questions that the BJP chief asked:

    • Most of these oppositions parties have won elections that were conducted using EVMS. If they do not have faith in EVMs then why did they assume power then?
    • The Supreme Court has heard over three PILs in this matter and given a final shape to election process. The order says that five VVPATs would be counted from each assembly segment. So are you questioning the Supreme Court?
    • Just two days before counting, 22 opposition parties are demanding change in the process which is unconstitutional because any such is change is possible only after all parties agree.
    • This ruckus over EVM began after sixth phase and intensified after exit polls. Exit polls outcomes are not based on EVMs. How can you question EVMs based on exit polls.
    • The EC had openly challenged to hack the EVM. But then no one accepted it.
    • Some opposition leaders are making objectionable statements. Whom are they challenging?
    While the Opposition has been informed of the Election Commission's meeting today, the leaders say they were not very hopeful since the EC's "body language was not very positive". The BJP, meanwhile, has called the Opposition move a desperate attempt in the face of certain defeat.

    The EC, which has been facing criticism from the Opposition over free and fair conduct of polls, had on Wednesday dismissed allegations that the voting machines used in the Lok Sabha election were being switched with fresh ones ahead of counting of votes on May 23. The EC also set up a 24-hour control room to monitor complaints relating to EVMs.

    Wednesday, May 22, 2019, 18:00 [IST]
