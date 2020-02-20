  • search
Trending Coronavirus Donald Trump
For Hyderabad Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Amit Shah all set to hold rally in Hyderabad on Centre's decision on CAA

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 20: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is all set to hold a mega rally with respect to the Centre's decision on the amended citizenship law in Hyderabad

    The mega rally will be held on March 15.

    Amit Shah
    Amit Shah

    Reports have suggested that the BJP is in full swing for the preparations of the rally at LB Stadium in Hyderabad. It should be noted here that the place where the rally is scheduled to be held is also the parliamentary constituency of Asaduddin Owaisi.

    Since the beginning, AIMIM chief Asaddudin Owaisi has been a vocal against CAA, NRC and NPR.

    Had a very good and fruitful meeting: Kejriwal after meeting Union HM Amit Shah

    The rally got its significance after the Telangana cabinet passed a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Following this move by the state government, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi welcomed the decision.

    Owaisi had claimed that the proposed NPR has nothing to do with social welfare schemes and is purely an exercise done to undertake the NRC in the future.

    Earlier, Owaisi had challenged Amit Shah for a debate on the contentious CAA. Owaisi's remark had come after Amit Shah threw an open challenge for a public debate to those opposing the Centre's decision.

    More HYDERABAD News

    Read more about:

    amit shah hyderabad union home minister rally

    Story first published: Thursday, February 20, 2020, 12:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 20, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X