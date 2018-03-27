Amit Chavda replaces Bharatsinh Solanki as Gujarat Congress chief

Amit Chavda has been appointed as the new president of the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC), days after it was reported that Bharatsinh Solanki had resigned from the post. Amit Chavda is an MLA from Anklav, Gujarat.

On the evening of March 19, it was reported that Solanki had resigned from his post after meeting Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Later, Solanki denied having resigned from the post. Solanki, however, said that he had offered to resign in December 2017 itself after Congress failed to win Gujarat Assembly elections.

"The party has given me and my family so much. I am a committed soldier of the party. Today I have told Rahul Gandhi that I will do whatever work the party assigns me," he had said on March 19.

Congress had in fact improved its tally to 77 in 2017 Gujarat elections from 60 in the 2012 elections under Solanki's leadership.

The speculations are that Solanki was keen to be nominated by the party to the Rajya Sabha, but the decision to field Naran Rathwa and Amee Yagnik left him miffed.

When asked if the Congress would contest 2019 General Elections under him, Solanki had refrained from answering and just said Lok Sabha polls were "too far".

What needs to be recalled is that in the run-up to the Gujarat assembly elections last year, there were two occasions when fake resignation letters addressed by Bharatsinh Solanki to the party president were floated on social media.

OneIndia News

