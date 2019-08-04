  • search
    Amidst turmoil, Amit Shah to make much anticipated visit to J&K

    New Delhi, Aug 04: Union Home Minister, Amit Shah will make a much anticipated visit to Jammu and Kashmir amidst all the uncertainty that is prevailing in the state.

    Home Ministry sources tell OneIndia that Shah would visit the state this week and a plan is being chalked out to this effect.

    During his visit, Shah would hold deliberations with top officials. The Centre has not made it clear why it had to rush in additional troops to the Valley. The security agencies have however maintained that the mive was aimed at thwarting any mis-adventure by Pakistan.

    Operation Shiva: How Indian Army thwarted a sure shot attack on the Amarnath Yatra

    Amidst a looming threat of a terror attack the Amarnath Yatra too had been called off. All pilgrims were told to leave the Valley immediately.

    Shah is expected to visit the state after the Parliament session is over. His visit to Jammu will be followed by one to the Kashmir Valley.

    The Governor of the state, Satyapal Malim after meeting with several local leaders on Saturday said that people should not believe rumours and added that he has no information about any change to the constitutional position in the state. The statement comes in the wake of rumours that Article 35A may be abrogated.

