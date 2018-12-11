Home News India Amidst TRS sweep in Telangana, Congress complains about EVMs

Amidst TRS sweep in Telangana, Congress complains about EVMs

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Hyderabad, Dec 11: Moments after it became clear that the TRS swept Telangana, the Congress has complained to the Election Commission about the Electronic Voting Machines.

G Niranjan of the Congress who is the conveyor of the election commission coordination committee in a letter to the chief electoral officer has said that there is a strong suspicion that the EVMs have been manipulated.

The trends that the EVMs are showing are far from the ground reality. The party requests that 100 per cent of the counting of VVPAT papers should be taken up prior to the declaration of the results.