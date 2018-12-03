Amidst the politics, ISI launches Operation Express to carve out separate Punjab nation

Amritsar, Dec 3: Over the past couple of days, one has got to witness plenty of politics that has played out over the Kartarpur Corridor. Navjot Singh Sidhu, in particular found himself in the midst of several controversies.

While the politics continues to play out, the fact is that the situation in Punjab is looking grim and it is time to fight a common enemy. There have been a series of events that have taken place over the past year, which suggests that the ISI is gradually succeeding in its evil design to rake up the Khalistan issue once again.

There have been calls for Referendum 2020. It started out in Punjab, following which there was a declaration in London. The next event is planned in Pakistan and the Sikhs for Justice have issued an official note to this effect.

Situation grim:

There are some statistics available that would worry anyone. The Punjab Police has been kept busy over the past year and a half thanks to pro-Khalistan groups. The Punjab Police have busted 17 terror modules and arrested 97 operatives. Further 77 different types of weapons that include automatic weapons, RDX and hand grenades have been seized.

Further the National Investigation Agency has busted a major plot, where in ISI backed groups carried out targeted killings of religious activists, in a bid to spread communal hatred in the state.

The ISI roped in Sikhs for Justice to spearhead the movement, by calling for a Referendum 2020. The SJF is a pro-Khalistan group, which has offices in the US, UK and Canada. Intelligence Bureau officials say that although this group calls itself a human rights advocacy group, it has been acting as the main agent to rake up the Khalistan movement in Punjab.

Operation Express:

While Referendum 2020 is one part of the problem, the entire exercise that is being stage managed by the ISI is known as Operation Express. The ISI has tasked some of the top officials in Pakistan to oversee this operation. During the course of the investigations conducted, a name called Choudhary Saab had cropped up and it is believed that he is in charge of Operation Express.

The police say that the man in question is Lt Colonel Shahid Mehmood from the 25th Battalion of Baloch Regiment. He is the overall in charge of ensuring the success of the operation. He coordinates with the SJF and has been tasked with the big Referendum 2020 global event slated for June 6 2020.

Operation Express would also involve fanning of anti-India sentiments. The ISI along with the SJF have planned a major operation for next year, when lakhs of pilgrims will visit Pakistan for the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.

OneIndia had reported on November 17 that an SJF sponsored pilgrimage to Pakistan will be used by the ISI to churn out Khalistan sentiments.

Reports state that the SJF is planning to fund the visit of nearly a lakh Sikh pilgrims to Pakistan to celebrate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, which falls next year. The worry for the agencies is that the ISI would try and propagate among the pilgrims the need for a pro Khalistan movement.

The ISI would also look to evoke sentiments, the agencies believe. The agencies also feel that the ISI and its agents would go all out to whip up passions.