Amidst the Karnataka crisis, a Siddaramaiah hand suspected

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, July 07: The coalition in Karnataka is collapsing like a pack of cards with 13 MLAs from the Congress and JD(S) resigning.

In the midst of these developments, there are suggestions that former chief minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah could have engineered these developments. Many of the MLAs who resigned are considered to be close to Siddaramaiah. It may be recalled that the former CM had said that continuing in the coalition would not benefit the party in any way.

Karnataka crisis: Shah confident that BJP will form government

Further Siddaramaiah had blamed the coalition for the poor showing of the party in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. He had conveyed the same to Rahul Gandhi as well. In addition to this he had indicated that he would be the opposition leader soon.

In the midst of this crisis, the Congress is likely to tell Mallikarjun Kharge to return to state politics.

Several leaders within the Congress have said that Kharge should be put in charge of Karnataka.