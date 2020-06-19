  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajya Sabha Election 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Amidst standoff with China, India considers customs duty hike on products

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 19: The government is considering hiking customs duty on a number of products, mainly imported from China, amid ongoing border tensions with the neighbouring country, a source said.

    Although nothing has been finalised as yet, the focus would be on cutting down import of non-essential items, the source said.

    Amidst standoff with China, India considers customs duty hike on products
    Representational Image

    Discussion is on over hiking duties on goods imported mainly from China, the source said.

    Import substitution to duty hikes: India plans to hit China hard on economic front

      India-China Galwan faceoff: China releases 10 Indian soldiers from custody | Oneindia News

      About 14 per cent of India's total imports are from China. Between April 2019-February 2020, India has imported goods worth $62.4 billion, while exports to the neighbouring country stood at $15.5 billion.

      The main goods imported from China include clocks and watches, musical instruments, toys, sports goods, furniture, mattresses, plastics, electrical machinery, electronic equipment, chemicals, iron and steel items, fertiliser, mineral fuel and metals.

      India has time and again raised concerns over widening trade deficit with China, which stood at about $47 billion during April-February 2019-20.

      Indo-China make headway at Point 14 amidst tense standoff

      The move to raise duty also assumes significance as the government is working on ways to boost local manufacturing and promote Make in India.

      More INDO CHINA News

      Read more about:

      indo china china

      Story first published: Friday, June 19, 2020, 9:32 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jun 19, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue