Amidst Shiv Sena’s flip flops on CAB, BJP floor managers confident of a Rajya Sabha passage

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 10: The Shiv Sena which is in flip-flop mode on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill has said that it would not support the Bill in the Upper House if their suggestions are not accepted.

The Sena had supported the Bill in the Lok Sabha after Union Home Minister, Amit Shah had tabled it.

However, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that they would not support the Bill in the Rajya Sabha if the doubts of those fearing the Bill are not cleared.

CAB: Time to expose opposition’s hypocrisy and false narrative to create an atmosphere of panic

The Bill will now be tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday and the BJP led government would need the support of 121 to have the Bill passed. The strength of the Rajya Sabha is 245, but five seats are vacant and this would mean that the magic number is 121.

The BJP floor managers are working overtime to ensure the passage of this Bill. They are hopeful that like in the case of Article 370 this Bill too would be passed. However, at that time, it had the support of the Shiv Sena as it was an ally in Maharashtra.

BJP sources tell OneIndia that the effective strength of the House now is 240. The NDA has the support of 105 members in the House. This includes 83 from the BJP, six from the JD(SU), three of the SAD and one each from RPI(A) and LJP. The Shiv Sena, on the other hand, has 3 MPs. Without the Shiv Sena, the NDA would have 102 members.

The floor managers are also in talks with the AIADMK and BJD which has 11 and 7 members respectively. The YSR Congress and TDP have two members each and the BJP is confident of the support from all these parties. Even if the TDP and Shiv Sena does not back the Bill, the NDA can get this Bill passed with the support of the rest of the parties.

The Opposition, on the other hand, has the support of 100 members. The Congress has 46, TMC, 13, SP, 9, Left, 6, DMK, 5 and 4 from the RJC, NCP and BSP. Further, there are 2 from the TDP, 1 from the Muslim League, 2 of the PDP, 1 from the JD(S), 6 from the TRS and 1 from the Kerala Congress. In all the opposition would have 100 members, provided none of them stages a walkout.