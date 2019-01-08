Amidst Sabarimala row, Kerala HC bans flash hartals

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 8: In an important verdict, the Kerala High Court has ordered a ban on flash hartals. The court said that at least seven days advance notice needs to be given before observing a hartal.

The order comes in the wake of several groups ordering flash strikes amidst the Sabarimala entry row. The court while hearing a petition filed by the Kerala Chamber of Commerce and others maintained that the outfits giving hartal calls should be made accountable for any damages caused to the public.

Further the court. Said that while everyone has the right to stage protests, it should not infringe on the basic rights of the public. The Kerala Government told the court that adequate security would be provided to shops and commercial establishments, vehicles during the two day trade union strike starting today.

The court sought a report from the government on the steps taken for the safety of the public during the two day nation wide strike on Tuesday and Wednesday.