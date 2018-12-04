Amidst policy paralysis, these are the names in contention for a new CBI chief

New Delhi, Dec 4: Amidst the denial that the government is looking to appoint an officer of Special Duty to overcome the policy paralysis in the Central Bureau of Investigation, the hunt for the next chief is already on.

This is an exercise that the Department of Personnel and Training undertakes every two years. The DoPT compiles a list of officers at the director general level eligible for selection as the next chief of the CBI every two years.

The move comes in the midst of the Supreme Court hearing a petition filed by CBI director, Alok Verma, who had challenged the decision of the government which divested him of his powers following a public spat with his deputy Rakesh Asthana. Verma whose term comes to an end in January will be heard by the Supreme Court on December 5.

While chasing the CBI chief, the government would have to keep in mind the guidelines set by the Supreme Court in 2004 as per which officers from the four oldest serving batches of the IPS from 1982 to 1985, will be in contention for the post. The criteria to be followed would be seniority, integrity and experience in investigations of anti-corruption cases.

When asked if this ongoing process would interfere with the case pending in the Supreme Court, a home ministry official informed OneIndia that it would not. It is a routine process, which is undertaken every two years. The fact is that Verma's term comes to an end in January and irrespective of what the Supreme Court says a new chief will have to be appointed them, the officer also said.

Verma will retire on January 31 2019. If the SC orders that his powers be restored, then the same would be implemented. However a new chief will have to be appointed once his term ends, the officer also explained.

The list is prepared by the DoPT, following which the final call is taken by a committee comprising the Prime Minister, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and the Chief Justice of India.

Earlier this week there were reports stating that the government in a bid to overcome the policy paralysis in the CBI was looking to appoint an Officer on Special Duty of a Director General rank officer.

The government of India strongly refutes these imputations. It is clarified that the government has taken the step of divesting the present director and special director of the CBI of their powers under Section 4(2) of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act as an interim measure, a note had said.

Further the government also clarified that the matter is sub-juice before the Supreme Court and any action that is to be taken will be strictly in accordance with the decision of the Supreme Court of India in the pending proceedings and not before the court decides the matter. What is stated in the reports are absolutely false, the government also said.

Reports stated that the Centre was looking at a situation where the court may decide for a further probe against CBI director Alok Verma in view of the CVC proceedings against him and hence a decision had to be taken to break the policy paralysis in the CBI.

In contention:

Rina Mitra: Special Secretary (internal security), Home Ministry.

Special Secretary (internal security), Home Ministry. Rajnikant Mishra: Border Security Force chief

Border Security Force chief Y V Modi: National Investigation chief

National Investigation chief S S Deswal , Chief of Indo-Tibetan Border Police chief

, Chief of Indo-Tibetan Border Police chief Rajesh Ranjan: Central Industrial Security Force chief

Central Industrial Security Force chief Javeed Ahmad: Director of National Institute of Criminology and Forensic Science

Director of National Institute of Criminology and Forensic Science Vivek Johri: Research and Analysis, Special Secretary

Research and Analysis, Special Secretary O P Galhotra , Rajasthan Police chief

, Rajasthan Police chief Arun Kumar, Railway Protection Force chief