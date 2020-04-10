Amidst lockdown, staying grounded, Airlines in India engage in hilarious banter

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 10: The private airlines which have been grounded due to the lockdown engaged today in friendly banter on Twitter.

The conversation was started by IndiGo, which poked fun at Vistara."Hey @airvistara, not #flyinghigher these days we heard?" #StayingParkedStayingSafe.

Vistara was quick to respond and even invited GoAir to join the conversation.

No 😌 @IndiGo6E, these days being on-ground is a wonderful thing. Flying would not be the ‘smart’ choice, what say @goairlinesindia? #StayingParkedStayingSafe — Vistara (@airvistara) April 10, 2020

GoAir too joined the conversation and said ,"totally, @airvistara! Staying home is the safe feeling! We can hardly wait till everyone takes to the skies, coz at the moment it's not like #NowEveryoneCanFly right, @AirAsiaIndian?"

Totally, @airvistara! Staying home is the safe feeling! We can hardly wait till everyone takes to the skies, coz at the moment it's not like #NowEveryoneCanFly right, @AirAsiaIndian? #StayingParkedStayingSafe — GoAir (@goairlinesindia) April 10, 2020

It was then the turn of AirAsia to join the conversation.

Absolutely @goairlinesindia, for now though, staying at home is the Red. Hot. Spicy thing to do! Isn't that right @flyspicejet?! #StayingParkedStayingSafe — AirAsia India (@AirAsiaIndian) April 10, 2020

SpiceJet then decided to reply. " @AirAsiaIndian, good to know our thoughts match, like our colours (read red)! Been a while since this bird flew out of her cage. But we're happy creating a safer tomorrow, today! Right @DelhiAirport".

@AirAsiaIndian, good to know our thoughts match, like our colours! Been a while since this bird flew out of her cage. But we’re happy creating a safer tomorrow, today! Right @DelhiAirport?#StayingParkedStayingSafe — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) April 10, 2020

Now Delhi Airport too joined in the conversation.

Agree with you @IndiGo6E @airvistara @goairlinesindia @AirAsiaIndian @flyspicejet, the Indian skies will be coloured with you soon but for now thanks for giving us a reason to smile! Together in the skies, and together on ground too! #WorkFromHub #StayingParkedStayingSafe — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) April 10, 2020

IndiGo and Vistara which started off the conversation also ended it.

We love staying at our home right now, feels safe! Thank you, @DelhiAirport!💜 #StayingParkedStayingSafe — Vistara (@airvistara) April 10, 2020