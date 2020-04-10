  • search
    Amidst lockdown, staying grounded, Airlines in India engage in hilarious banter

    New Delhi, Apr 10: The private airlines which have been grounded due to the lockdown engaged today in friendly banter on Twitter.

    The conversation was started by IndiGo, which poked fun at Vistara."Hey @airvistara, not #flyinghigher these days we heard?" #StayingParkedStayingSafe.

    Vistara was quick to respond and even invited GoAir to join the conversation.

    GoAir too joined the conversation and said ,"totally, @airvistara! Staying home is the safe feeling! We can hardly wait till everyone takes to the skies, coz at the moment it's not like #NowEveryoneCanFly right, @AirAsiaIndian?"

    It was then the turn of AirAsia to join the conversation.

    SpiceJet then decided to reply. " @AirAsiaIndian, good to know our thoughts match, like our colours (read red)! Been a while since this bird flew out of her cage. But we're happy creating a safer tomorrow, today! Right @DelhiAirport".

    Now Delhi Airport too joined in the conversation.

    IndiGo and Vistara which started off the conversation also ended it.

    coronavirus indian airlines

    Story first published: Friday, April 10, 2020, 17:09 [IST]
